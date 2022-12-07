Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan reveals he would get beaten up in school, here’s why

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan is hosting children during the ongoing kids’ special week on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, and the actor and a young contestant lightened up the atmosphere as they engaged in fun conversation. During the Kaun Banega Crorepati Juniors’ episode, the actor revealed that he would get beaten up every time he tried to cross the school boundary.

Amitabh,80, completed his secondary education from Sherwood college in Nainital and he revealed to contestant Anvishaa Tyagi, that he used to crossover the school’s boundary to get snacks and would often get caught. When Anvishaa asked him if was a backbencher in school, Amitabh said that he was “in the middle”.

The interaction between the young contestant got even funnier when she asked the superstar to follow her on social media. Anvishaa, who is learning dance from choreographer Remo Dsouza, said that its important to learn dance.

She told the quizmaster, “The music videos in movies are a different attraction. Sometimes, the movies get famous but the music video gets even more famous. Thousands of people make reels on social media. So dancing is very important. Sir, I am also on social media. Please follow me on social media.”

Amitabh looks surprised with Anvishaa’s quirks and tell her that she has left him speechless with her wit.

Recently, Amitabh welcomed actors Kajol and Revathy on the show. The celebrities were on the gameshow to promote their film Salaam Venky. As the young participants asked several fun questions to Kajol, a particular question left everyone entertained. A participant asked Kajol if she is scared of Amitabh, the way she was in their film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

To this, Kajol replied, “Good question. Main bahot darti hu inse (I am very scared of him).” But Amitabh interrupted to say, “Jhooth bolna inko aata hai bahut achi tarah. Picture mein acting karti thi but aise bilkul nahi darrti (She can lie very well. In the film, she acted being scared, but she is not).”

He also shared how during the shoot of their film, he had to enact a very serious scene. As he rehearsed and was filming, there was one voice laughing out loudly. “Inka dialogue bhi nahi tha. Sab ro rahe hai, serious acting kar rahe hai, aur yeh has rahi hai (She didn’t even have a dialogue to say, and was laughing, while everyone was crying in that scene),” he shared, and chided her by saying, “Do you know how distracting it is for an artist?”. An embarrassed Kajol hid her face at his statement.