Katrina Kaif’s ‘photoshoot BTS dump’ is a perfect sneak-peek into her fun off-screen personality. See pics and videos

Actor Katrina Kaif’s Instagram updates are always a treat for her fans. On Sunday, the actor gave a sneak-peek into her latest photoshoot through some behind-the-scene photos and videos. Katrina tagged it as “Photoshoot bts dump.” As soon as she made the Instagram post, her fans were all praise for her. “This is amazing,” wrote an Instagram user while another tagged Katrina as “Queen.” Fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart emojis. Hairstylish Amit Thakur remembered the photoshoot day. He mentioned “what a fun day this was” in the comments.

Katrina’s post comes almost a week after her last video that featured her practising action sequences. It seemed that the actor was prepping for Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, which will also star Emraan Hashmi as the villain. Sharing the video, she wrote, “I would be nothing without the amazing teachers and trainers who work so patiently with me. Learning something new everyday!”

Apart from Tiger 3, Katrina has Sooryavanshi and Phone Bhoot in her kitty. The actor has also begun reading sessions for director Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming yet-untitled film. The actor will be seen opposite South star Vijay Sethupathi, in his second Hindi film after Santosh Shivan’s Mumbaikar. The team has yet to make an official announcement of the film.

A source close to Katrina Kaif, however, divulged, “Katrina is now starting readings for the film and will be spending a lot of time with the filmmaker to understand and get into the skin of her character.” The film is said to be 90-minutes-long and will be shot over a schedule of 30 days.