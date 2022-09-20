Katrina Kaif’s latest photo with Vicky Kaushal is all hearts. See here

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an adorable photo of herself holding hands with Vicky Kaushal. Katrina shared the picture on her Instagram story with a heart emoji.

Katrina and Vicky got married in December 2021 in a lavish wedding. The actors stayed mum about their relationship all through their dating phase and opened up about their love for each other only after they tied the knot.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have spoken about their wedding and love story on the ongoing season of Koffee with Karan. Vicky, who appeared on the show with Sidharth Malhotra, said that during the wedding functions, they were going through all the memes that were doing the rounds on social media. “While all these random news were making the rounds, I was just there with the pandit ji saying, jaldi nipta dena please. Ek ghante se zyada nahi (Please be quick. Not more than hour),” the actor said. “Every day during the wedding, these funny memes, tweets and messages would be shared on the internet and we were aware. We had my friends who read them out for us to have a good laugh. We used to have a blast finding them,” he added.

Katrina, who appeared on the show with her Phone Bhoot co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, said that Vicky was never on her ‘radar’. “I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over,” she said. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor shared that the relationship was ‘unexpected and out of the blue’ and said, “It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are yet to share screen space in a film. The actors recently worked together on an ad campaign.