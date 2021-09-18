Katrina Kaif gives a glimpse of her workout schedule for Tiger 3, shoot begins in Austria

Katrina Kaif has been treating her fans to cute photos and videos of herself taking a stroll in the streets of Austria where the actor is shooting for the next schedule of Tiger 3. On Saturday, the actor shared a video that gave a glimpse of her workout schedule for the Salman Khan actioner. The video has left Katrina’s friends and fans impressed.

“I train my mind… my body will follow…and if it doesn’t then I just call Reza Katani,” Katrina wrote. Sophie Choudry, Patralekhaa and many others commented on the video. Sophie wrote, “Killing it K,” while Patralekhaa wrote, “You are just” with fire emojis. Yoga trainer Deepika Mehta appreciated Katrina’s energy and form.

Katrina has been working out for Reza Katani for several years now. He has trained the actor for Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai as well. “Always an adventure with this one, Turkey thank you for having us from tiger 1 >>> to tiger 3,” he wrote sharing a Boomerang video on his Instagram account.

Katrina was earlier shooting for Tiger 3 in Turkey where she shot for some action sequences and the main song with Salman Khan. Earlier this month, a video of Salman Khan went viral in which he was seen grooving to his popular track ‘Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din.’ Apart from Salman and Katrina, Tiger 3 is rumoured to star Emraan Hashmi.

Tiger 3 is being directed by Maneesh Sharma.