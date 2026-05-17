Katrina Kaif wishes ‘pillar of strength’ Vicky Kaushal on birthday, shares glimpse of son Vihaan

Katrina Kaif on Saturday shared an adorable social media post wishing husband Vicky Kaushal on his 38th birthday. The post featured glimpses from their intimate birthday celebration and also offered a rare peek at their son Vihaan. Katrina also penned a heartfelt note for Vicky.

Late on Saturday night, Katrina took to Instagram to share happy pictures and a heartwarming note for Vicky. She wrote, “Happy Birthdayyyyyy…. Same place, 2 years later and how much has changed… Prayer, patience, and faith… And today we celebrate your birthday with the most amount of joy with our little angel….”

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Katrina added, “My heart is full and grateful … Last few years you have been a pillar of strength, of love and light with the patience of a saint 99 % of the time (ok maybe 98) I love you not only for who you are (an exemplary human being with a integrity hard to find), but also because you entertain the endless questions that I ask you, about things you cannot possibly know the answer to.”

Katrina Kaif also revealed that Vicky Kaushal has lately become her ultimate go-to person for answers and advice. “Yes you are now a expert on mythology, AI ,waterproofing, make up, health, business, all “What if” situations in general and everything else in between … For your birthday I wish for you a few extra moments and time for a black coffee (or 2) between the time you wake up and the moment my questions start.”

In one picture, Katrina and Vicky are seen sharing a warm and candid moment. Katrina, dressed in a soft beige outfit with her long hair left open, is seen with her arms wrapped around Vicky, while the actor flashes a wide smile for the camera. In another picture, Katrina and Vicky are seen beaming with joy as they cuddle their baby boy amid lush greenery. While the couple chose not to reveal their son’s face, the picture marked his first appearance on social media.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Sonakshi Sinha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ananya Panday, wished birthday boy Vicky Kaushal in the comments section of Katrina Kaif’s post.

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About Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2021 in Rajasthan. After almost 5 years of their marriage, the actor couple welcomed their first child, Vihaan, in November last year. They announced the good news with a cute post on Instagram. “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy,” it read. On January 7, they had revealed their son’s name – Vihaan Kaushal.