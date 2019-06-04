Katrina Kaif: When I came onboard Bharat, I came with no baggage at all

Katrina Kaif is excited about playing Kumud in Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat.

In this interview with indianexpress.com, Katrina talks about her equation with Bharat co-star Salman Khan, and how it is important for her to evolve.

You have given the most number of hits with Salman Khan. What does the audience like about both of you?

For Bharat, Salman and I have only thought about what our characters mean to each other’s characters and the story of the film.

I think the most important thing for me is that I don’t have to be burdened by anything else. I can’t comment about how other people feel and see it. What I did for Bharat when I came onboard is to come absolutely without any baggage, or any experiences of any films we both have done before. All I wanted to do and have done is do as much justice to Kumud’s role as I can. So we did a lot of work on Kumud.

And on days when the cameras were not rolling or if we had a break, of course me, Ali and Salman, as we had just worked together in Tiger Zinda Hai, had a lovely sense of fun and friendship. So maybe that comfort level also helps in the chemistry in our films together.

15 years in the industry, and you have had an amazing career graph. Now if you look back, how has it been for you?

It is very cumbersome and tiresome to look back. So, I don’t really look back. I just try to be here and look forward. Now what’s done is done. Even when things have been wonderful and fantastic for me, I am only looking forward to what is next. I have enjoyed myself, and I have got to be a part of some amazing films, play some incredible roles and work with the best people in the industry. But now I only look forward to what I want to do from here on.

I want to be in places and on sets that give me a chance to play an exciting role. I think I have ticked most of the other boxes of what I wanted to do when I first started out as an actor. Even then I was very clear about what I wanted to do and the kind of films I wanted to do. I knew what I wanted to see myself as. And I was able to do all of that. Now it is all about what I want to do in the next phase of my career and life.

With every film, people have recognised the actor in you, the latest being Zero. Would you say you have evolved with every film?

I think it is wonderful. Growth is important in anyone’s life and in any profession you are in. You have to have growth and you have to evolve in someway. It is important how people saw my journey say from New York, Namaste London, Rajneeti and now if they look at my work differently say in Zero or Bharat. I am happy that I am growing in my profession.

You have portrayed a number of characters on screen, but is there still a dream role that you want to play?

I think I respond very instinctively to the scripts. When a director comes, they narrate a story and you respond to it. It is literally that simple. There is no preconceived thing in my head that now I will only do a period film, an action film or a comedy film. I will only respond to the story if it connects with me.

What is your biggest take away from love, life and work?

It is all unpredictable. You will never know what is going to happen. So I believe in giving it my best and not to stress too much about the future. It is all about enjoying what is today and to try and do what I am doing now with the best of my ability.

How do you manage the constant scrutiny on social media?

It is okay. It is all part and parcel of my life. There have been times in my life when I have panicked about media articles. I would panic, get worked up and suffered. I later realised that it just doesn’t matter. Your audience is going to love you if they love you. They are not going to love you or not love you because of what is written. They are going to resonate to what they see on screen and they are going to support you because of what you do on the screen. And of course, there is an element of the person you are. You just have to be true to who you are and to what you do. Nothing matters. The truth always comes out. If people are going to like you, they are going to like you.

You entered Bollywood as an outsider and made a pretty enviable place for yourself in the industry. Do you revisit those days? How do you feel about it?

No. Because if I do, then there is so much to think about. But yes, it does happen if I see something that I did when I first started out or when an ad or video clip from my initial work comes online. I laugh about it. When these things come up, I think about the head space that I was in and it all feels funny now. But over all, I have had a really really great time.