Katrina Kaif was bruised during ‘Kamli’ shoot, refused to use body double: Choreographer recalls pressure to perform like her

Choreographer Shakti Mohan has ended the long-standing debate about whether she performed Katrina Kaif’s stunts in Dhoom 3’s “Kamli” song once and for all. The choreographer spoke about Katrina’s dedication to her craft and revealed how the actor insisted on doing every step herself despite receiving bruises all over her body.

When asked if she did Katrina’s stunts in the song, Shakti said, “Has anyone see me do stunts in reality show Dance India Dance? Also, if I have to be a body double of Katrina Kaif, don’t I have to have a very different type of skin tone? My skin tone and height doesn’t match with her. How can I be her body double?”