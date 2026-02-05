Katrina Kaif was bruised during ‘Kamli’ shoot, refused to use body double: Choreographer recalls pressure to perform like her

Choreographer Shakti Mohan spoke about Katrina Kaif’s dedication and revealed how the actor insisted on doing every step of Dhoom 3’s “Kamli” song herself despite receiving bruises all over her body.

By: Entertainment Desk
Feb 5, 2026
Katrina KaifKatrina Kaif in a still from Dhoom 3.
Choreographer Shakti Mohan has ended the long-standing debate about whether she performed Katrina Kaif’s stunts in Dhoom 3’s “Kamli” song once and for all. The choreographer spoke about Katrina’s dedication to her craft and revealed how the actor insisted on doing every step herself despite receiving bruises all over her body.

When asked if she did Katrina’s stunts in the song, Shakti said, “Has anyone see me do stunts in reality show Dance India Dance? Also, if I have to be a body double of Katrina Kaif, don’t I have to have a very different type of skin tone? My skin tone and height doesn’t match with her. How can I be her body double?”

Clarifying how Katrina performed all the steps herself in the song, Shakti said, “I was assisting Vaibhavi Merchant during the song. This was before I started working as a choreographer. So, Katrina had to do the song solo and they needed somebody to teach her the moves. We rehearsed for 1.5 months. And I had to do the dance in one take.”

Shakti added that Katrina’s performance put pressure even on the choreographers. “This was a crazy experience for me because when Katrina came in, suddenly there was so much pressure on everyone that you have to dance like her despite me being a professional dancer. I have been doing this all my life. And Katrina was like I am not going to give up. She would perform all the steps one after another minus all the stunts. Just for the stunt, they got the body double from France. Her body double in that song actually settled in India and got married here,” Shakti said.

ALSO READ | Nick Jonas tears up recalling daughter Malti Marie’s birth, shares ‘she was purple, had 6 blood transfusions’: ‘Priyanka Chopra was so inspiring to me’

Recalling Katrina getting bruised while shooting the song, Shakti said, “There were so many things that a body double could do instead of her, but Katrina insisted that she wants to do. There was this one very difficult step where you were required to do the back arch, but she didn’t give up. She had bruises all over her body. She is very hard-working. Also, after the shoot got over, she sent me a bag to my home with a very nice note.”

