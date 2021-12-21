New bride Katrina Kaif visits Vicky Kaushal’s parents as he flies out of Mumbai for work, watch

Katrina Kaif is enjoying marital bliss by spending quality time with husband Vicky Kaushal, and his parents. Vicky might have returned to work, Katrina is making sure to fill in for his absence too. The actor was on Monday seen arriving at the residence of Vicky’s parents in Andheri, Mumbai.

Sporting her red chooda (bridal bangles), Katrina was snapped wearing shades and a mask. She looked undeterred with the dozens of cameras who thronged to catch a glimpse of the new bride.

On Monday, Vicky was snapped at the Mumbai airport, before flying to Indore to resume shooting. Wearing grey sweatshirt, he was all smiles for the cameras.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9. The two few to an undisclosed location soon after, to spend time with each other. They’ve also been celebrating their love on social media, with regular photos.

Katrina Kaif on Monday shared a picture in her Instagram story where she had her hand intertwined with her husband’s. The post caption simply read “Home” along with a heart emoji. Days before, she shared a click of her henna-coloured hands on Instagram, leaving fans trying to find Vicky’s name hidden in the design.

On the work front, Katrina will be starring in Farhan Akhtar’s road trip movie Jee Le Zaraa along with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the Shoojit Sircar directorial Sardar Udham which won him a lot of praise. His upcoming include Sam Manekshaw biopic and Govinda Naam Mera.