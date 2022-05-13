Katrina Kaif visits Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant in New York with Vicky Kaushal: ‘Feels like home away from home’. See photos

One of the hottest newly married couples of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, visited SONA, a restaurant in New York owned by Priyanka Chopra.

Katrina took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of herself with Vicky and restaurateur Maneesh K. Goyal. She wrote alongside the photo that the place felt like a home away from home for her and that whatever Priyanka does is amazing. “Home away from home – @sonanewyork. Loved the vibe – ❤️. @priyankachopra as always everything you do is amazing🤩,” she wrote.

Priyanka responded through one of her Instagram story. She shared the photo and wrote, “Love u honey. So glad you guys could make it. @sonanewyork welcomes you anytime. #homeawayfromhome.”

Maneesh also shared pictures of himself with the couple and the chef Hari Nayak. Clearly, the couple had a great time at the restaurant gorging on the desi delicacies.

Katrina took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of herself with Vicky and restaurateur Maneesh K. Goyal.

Priyanka Chopra responded to Katrina.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married on December 9 in the presence of close friends and family members, in a lavish ceremony in Rajasthan. They have been delighting their fans with their pictures together on their respective Instagram profiles.

Earlier this month, Katrina had shared a picture featuring both of them. “Me and mine 🤍🤍,” Katrina had captioned the photo.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. Her next projects are Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter and Zoya Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, and also in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

Vicky was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham. He will next be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s comedy movie Govinda Naam Mera.