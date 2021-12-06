scorecardresearch
Monday, December 06, 2021
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s wedding to be attended by 120 guests, RT PCR test compulsory for unvaccinated

The wedding of Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will reportedly be held at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
December 6, 2021 2:54:32 pm
vicky kaushal and katrina kaifVicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding is supposed to be a private affair. (Photo: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be getting married in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan next week, a source said.

Reports of Kaif, 38, and Kaushal, 33, dating have been doing the rounds since over a year, but the two actors never went public with their relationship. According to the source close to the development, the wedding festivities starting with sangeet, mehendi followed by the marriage ceremony — will be held from December 7 to 9 in Rajasthan.

Also Read |Katrina Kaif all set to leave for Rajasthan ahead of rumoured wedding with Vicky Kaushal. Watch

Their wedding is going to be a private, intimate affair with only immediate family and close friends in attendance. The couple is excited to share their joy with their friends and well-wishers in the industry too. They will be hosting a celebration for the industry at a much later date, the source said.

The wedding will reportedly be held at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur.

Sawai Madhopur district collector Rajendra Kishan on Friday said a meeting of the district administration officials was organised to discuss the law-and-order arrangements for four days during the celebrity wedding.

Keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic situation, Kishan also said directions have been given that all guests should have got both the doses of vaccination.

“As far as we have been informed, there will be 120 guests for four days from December 7 to 10. RT PCR test is compulsory for those who have not taken vaccine doses,” he had said.

