Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s romantic getaway is all about sea, sun and surf. See photos

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are on a romantic getaway and have treated fans to photos from their little holiday. Recently, Katrina posted a photo of the two of them, where they are soaking up some sunshine on a private boat. In the photo, Vicky leans against Katrina, as they pose for the camera.

Katrina simply captioned the photo with a wave and a heart. Fans flooded the photos with comments and hearts, “Gorgeous couple!” Others sent clapping emoticons.

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny had opened up about Katrina, as a new addition to the family. He said it was ‘pretty cool’, and that she was a ‘positive person’. He also called her ‘very grounded’, mentioning that he was very overwhelmed when he did not know her.

Vicky and Katrina got married last year in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Recently, the couple were spotted having a family dinner, with Katrina’s mom Suzanne Turquotte, Vicky’s parents Sham and Veena Kaushal, and Sunny Kaushal joined them. The couple also made heads turn at Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has director Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan, Hurdang and Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur in his kitty. Katrina Kaif has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, Phone Booth with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, among others. She will also play one of the lead roles in Farhan Akhtar’s next alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.