Tuesday, December 07, 2021
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding LIVE UPDATES

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding Live Updates: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are set to tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur. The actors and their guests have reached the venue.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
December 7, 2021 10:03:53 am
vicky kaushal, katrina kaifVicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif spotted on their way to the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are rumoured to be tying the knot this week. The three-day extravagant wedding is set to kickstart from today at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur. The actors were spotted on Monday night leaving for Rajasthan from the Kalina airport in Mumbai. The bride-to-be chose a yellow anarkali and looked radiant as she waved at the photographers stationed outside her house. Vicky, on the other hand, dressed in a printed shirt and brown trousers also smiled broadly at the photographers before stepping inside the airport.

Rumours of Vicky and Katrina dating have been doing the rounds for over a year, but the two never went public with their relationship.

As per a PTI report, the wedding festivities starting with sangeet, mehendi followed by the marriage ceremony — will be held from December 7 to 9. The wedding is going to be a private, intimate affair with only immediate family and close friends in attendance. It’s been said that Katrina and Vicky will be hosting a reception for colleagues in Mumbai soon.

Watch Video |Katrina Kaif all set to leave for Rajasthan ahead of rumoured wedding with Vicky Kaushal. Watch

Ahead of the much-anticipated wedding, the couple were spotted at each other’s house. On Sunday, Katrina was also seen visiting Vicky’s house decked in a saree. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor and her family members were reportedly attending a pre-wedding ceremony. In another viral video, as photographers stood for hours to capture the couple-to-be, Vicky sent out food packets for them.

Also Read |Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s wedding to be attended by 120 guests, RT PCR test compulsory for unvaccinated

It was in an appearance on Koffee with Karan that Katrina Kaif said that she and Vicky Kaushal would look good together on screen. When Karan Johar relayed this to Vicky, the actor pretended to faint. The two even featured in a special video for Film Companion, that fans now call their ‘first date’.

Live Blog

Read all the updates about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding.

Despite being touted as Bollywood’s latest big fat wedding, Vicky and Katrina have, however, managed to keep the preparations under wraps. As per reports, guests have been asked to maintain complete secrecy about the wedding and have been asked to follow a no-photo NDA. Non-vaccinated guests will also have to get an RTPCR test done. Not just that, they will also be given secret codes to avoid their names from getting leaked to the media. It's also reported that nobile phones have been banned from the functions and drones around the venue would be immediately shot down.

