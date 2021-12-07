Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding LIVE UPDATES

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are rumoured to be tying the knot this week. The three-day extravagant wedding is set to kickstart from today at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur. The actors were spotted on Monday night leaving for Rajasthan from the Kalina airport in Mumbai. The bride-to-be chose a yellow anarkali and looked radiant as she waved at the photographers stationed outside her house. Vicky, on the other hand, dressed in a printed shirt and brown trousers also smiled broadly at the photographers before stepping inside the airport.

Rumours of Vicky and Katrina dating have been doing the rounds for over a year, but the two never went public with their relationship.

As per a PTI report, the wedding festivities starting with sangeet, mehendi followed by the marriage ceremony — will be held from December 7 to 9. The wedding is going to be a private, intimate affair with only immediate family and close friends in attendance. It’s been said that Katrina and Vicky will be hosting a reception for colleagues in Mumbai soon.

Ahead of the much-anticipated wedding, the couple were spotted at each other’s house. On Sunday, Katrina was also seen visiting Vicky’s house decked in a saree. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor and her family members were reportedly attending a pre-wedding ceremony. In another viral video, as photographers stood for hours to capture the couple-to-be, Vicky sent out food packets for them.

It was in an appearance on Koffee with Karan that Katrina Kaif said that she and Vicky Kaushal would look good together on screen. When Karan Johar relayed this to Vicky, the actor pretended to faint. The two even featured in a special video for Film Companion, that fans now call their ‘first date’.