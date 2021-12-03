Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding confirmation comes in Sawai Madhopur administration’s letter, goes viral

The big, fat but secret preparations for the upcoming wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are definitely leading to a lot of speculation. From the guest list to venue, what the couple will wear to invites, there are rumours swirling about everything. According to the latest reports, the Katrina-Vicky wedding will happen on December 9 in Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district. The couple is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the wedding celebrations are spectacular, and yet intensely private.

Now, according to a report in IANS, Sawai Madhopur’s district administration issued an order about a meeting ahead of the grand Bollywood wedding. The order has gone viral on social media. As per the viral notice, the meeting will be held on Friday to discuss the law and order arrangements ahead of the high-profile wedding. They will also discuss crowd controlling measures and other security arrangements for the celebrities.

Various reports have suggested that the guests at the high profile wedding will also have to follow a no-photos NDA clause. Not just that, they will also be given secret codes to avoid their names from getting leaked to the media.

Yet another report today has claimed that Katrina and Vicky will fly directly to the wedding venue in a chartered helicopter to avoid paparazzi.

Meanwhile, fans are waiting with baited breath to see the first pictures of Katrina and Vicky as a married couple.