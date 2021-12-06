Katrina Kaif all set to leave for Rajasthan ahead of rumoured wedding with Vicky Kaushal. Watch

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal may have refused to comment on their upcoming rumoured wedding, but as per the latest sneak peek from outside Katrina‘s Mumbai residence, she and her family are set to leave for Rajasthan soon. According to several videos doing the rounds of social media, people were spotted loading bags and suitcases into a vehicle early on Monday.

In another video, it was seen that the groom to-be, Vicky Kaushal sent out food boxes to paparazzi and camera persons thronging their house to catch a glimpse and every detail about the rumoured nuptial.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Katrina was spotted outside Vicky’s residence on Sunday along with her family, including her mother and brother. Dressed in a saree, she looked vibrant as she smiled for the cameras. As per reports, she was at Vicky’s place for some pre-wedding ceremonies.

Also read | Amid wedding rumours, Katrina Kaif and sister greet the photographers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Despite being touted as Bollywood’s latest big fat wedding, Vicky and Katrina have, however, managed to keep the preparations under wraps. Though they are yet to confirm anything from their end, according to the latest reports, the Katrina-Vicky wedding will happen on December 9 in Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district.

According to a report in IANS, Sawai Madhopur’s district administration issued an order last week about a administrative meeting that went viral on social media. As per the viral notice, the meeting was meant to discuss the law and order arrangements, crowd controlling measures and other security arrangements for the celebrities, ahead of the high-profile wedding.