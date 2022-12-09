Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal celebrate 1st wedding anniversary: What they said about their evolving relationship, falling in love

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today. Over the past one year, both Vicky and Katrina — who kept their relationship hush-hush while they were dating — opened up about each other and their relationship. On their special day, let’s revisit what Katrina and Vicky shared about their love story and life with each other.

Katrina said that she first spotted Vicky in the trailer for filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s 2018 romantic drama, Manmarziyaan.

Katrina told indianexpress.com that she was struck by his talent even in a short trailer. In her words, “I remember (producer) Aanand L Rai showing me a promo of Manmarziyaan and I was like, ‘Who is this guy?!’ At that point I just found it… Wow! He was so effortless and raw. He has that talent.”

Katrina and Vicky’s first meeting happened at filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s party, and their romance bloomed after that. It was on an episode of Koffee With Karan when Katrina mentioned that Vicky would look good with her onscreen. When Vicky found out about this during his KWK interview, he mock-fainted on the couch.

While the two talented actors have not done any films together so far, they shared the screen for the first time for an episode of Film Companion’s Tape Cast.

Opening up about their wedding, Katrina had told indianexpress.com once, “It felt exactly how you described it. It felt like it was a culmination of a beautiful journey, which was super unexpected for me. It just came out of nowhere. It literally did. The entire celebration, the three-day long ceremony of our marriage was filled with that much love, warmth and we could also feel everyone’s happiness. I could feel everyone was happy and that people’s wishes were with us.”

Katrina Kaif, on her recent visit to The Kapil Sharma Show, went on to reveal about a fight that happened at her wedding, and also shared her pet name in her ‘sasural’.

Sharing the deets about the ‘joota chupai’ ritual at her and Vicky; wedding, Katrina shared that there was actually a huge fight at the wedding. “I was hearing very loud noises behind me. As I turned I saw everyone fighting and pulling the shoes toward themselves. There were my sisters and Vicky’s friends. They were literally fighting,” she said in Hindi.

At the show, when Kapil asked Katrina how she is addressed at her husband Vicky Kaushal’s home, and the actor replied smilingly, “Kittu”.

Vicky Kaushal was asked about how his life has changed after getting married, to which he reacted by saying, “Changed I feel is a very strong word to use very easily. I would say life has evolved. Life is better. Sukoon hai, shanti hai (There is calm, peace). It’s nice. It’s really nice.”

Vicky Kaushal has time and again praised his wife, actor Katrina Kaif. He once shared that she possesses qualities akin to those of a doctor and a scientist as she watches over him to make sure he is getting enough sleep and eating properly.

During the event, Vicky said, “You all don’t know much, but meri biwi is like a chalta firta doctor. She’s a scientist. Unhe bohot gyaan hai aur kuch zyada hi gyaan hai (She has a lot of knowledge). But she helps me a lot and is always making sure I am eating well, taking care of myself, sleeping well, and not just running around to work.”

Katrina and Vicky, both being fabulous actors, often have conversations about their films with each other. Katrina once revealed how Vicky once helped her in rehearsing her lines for her next film Merry Christmas.

“We have a lot of conversations about work, not necessarily advice but just to discuss. We make a lot of fun out of each other. Like I will be telling him, ‘You are a National Award-winning actor but still, you had to share it with somebody.’ We’ll take everything in good jokes and not take anything seriously, ” Katrina told Film Companion.

Talking about Vicky’s work, Kat shared, “The best thing about Vicky is he doesn’t take himself seriously and everything about his process is so effortless. There is no strain, no stress.”

In an interview with indianexpress.com, the actor spoke about how his wife and actor Katrina Kaif guided him through his dance rehearsals and gave him “specific and constructive feedback.”

“Of course, whenever I would rehearse, I’d go back home and show her the video of the rehearsal. Actually she comes up with… She’s not like, ‘yeh acchha hai, yeh buraa hai‘, she’s a spectacular dancer and she also has a lot of knowledge about dancing in cinema so she has very specific feedback to give.. She knows how it comes across to camera, what to do and not to do. So, I’d take a lot of guidance from her and she’d actually help me a lot. She gives very constructive feedback, ask me to put strength in it, take your chin up… She knows a lot about lighting, Katrina and dancing is one. I regularly show her my rehearsal videos and she’s given me a lot of input, that always happens,” he adds.

Katrina was asked about the one thing she has learned from her marriage, to which she responded with a laugh and said, “Marriage has taught me to let others talk.” Katrina added how during debates and arguments, she now knows when to keep her silence, enough for the other person to make their case.

Katrina revealed the one thing she adores and hates about partner Vicky Kaushal. “Love his personality, his sense of being, and tolerate his stubbornness,” said Katrina in an interview with Bollywood Bubble.

Vicky’s fondness for dancing and singing is no secret, and wife Katrina too talked about it once. The actor revealed that on several occasions, Vicky sings her to sleep.

“I think his joy for dancing and singing is endearing. Like the honest and pure joy and with just music in general. The joy he has when he dances is just one of the most beautiful things to see and the joy he has for singing, and he is a good singer. And many many times when I can’t sleep, I always ask him ‘can you please sing me a song’,” Katrina told Pinkvilla.

Happy anniversary Katrina and Vicky!