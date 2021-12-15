After Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s wedding, Amitabh Bachchan has a special message for Shyam Kaushal

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has penned a sweet congratulatory post for Shyam Kaushal, as he sent his good wishes on his son Vicky Kaushal’s wedding to Katrina Kaif. Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9.

Bachchan shared a picture of himself with Shyam on Instagram, and wrote, “On set with Action Director , Sham (Shyam) Kaushal, Vicky’s father .. been working with him for ages .. a most humble endearing and loveable human .. Vadhaiyaan vadhaiyaan vadhaiyaan 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🌹❤️.”

Responding to Bachchan’s post, a grateful Vicky commented, “Sir! ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽.”

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot at Six Senses Bawara fort in Rajasthan in a 3-day extravaganza. The couple for their honeymoon to an undisclosed destination and returned to Mumbai on Tuesday, December 14. Photographs from their royal wedding are going viral on social media.

On his arrival to Mumbai, an elated Shyam had expressed his happiness on Katrina coming into their family as a loving daughter-in-law.

The Bollywood action and stunt director was greeted by shutterbugs at the airport. He personally handed out sweet boxes to the paps but also thanked the media and all the fans for their love and blessings. “Muh meetha kar lena, achi baat hai,” Kaushal said as he handed out boxes of sweets.

When asked about his son and new daughter-in-law, Shyam said to the media, “Thank you all for coming, it has been such a pleasure to meet you all. Your blessings are with us. We are all very happy.”

The proud father also posted a special message for the newlyweds on his social media platforms. Sharing a happy picture of the bride and groom from the wedding ceremony, he wrote, “SHUKAR RAB DA, SHUKAR SAB DA. Feeling so happy and blessed as a father. May God’s blessings be always with the newlyweds. Gratitude.” In yet another post, he wrote, “Thanking God for giving us so much happiness. 🙏🏻🙏🏻.”