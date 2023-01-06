scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal visit Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai, fans adore their simplicity: ‘Vikat giving us major couple goals’

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Veena Kaushal visited Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky KaushalKatrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Kay Kat Stole My Heart/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal visit Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai, fans adore their simplicity: ‘Vikat giving us major couple goals’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on Friday visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai before they start their work in the new year. Pictures from their visit to the Ganpati temple have surfaced on the internet.

In the pictures, Katrina is seen donning a simple leaf green salwar suit. She also covered her head with a dupatta. Vicky too kept it simple and donned a white shirt paired with denims. The couple was accompanied by Vicky’s mother Veena Kaushal. See their pictures here:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were seen holding garlands and packets of sweets as offering to Lord Ganesha. They took his blessings surrounded by other devotees. Several paps have also shared pictures of the couple on their social media handles. Vicky and Katrina’s fans were elated by the photos. One fan commented, “Vickat giving us major couple goals 🥺❤️🧿.” Another fan wrote, “May god protect them from evils 🧿🧿❤️.” “2023 couldn’t get better than this,” read another comment.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in December 2021 after dating for a couple of years. The two got married in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a lavish but intimate wedding for their family members and close friends.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

To celebrate their first wedding anniversary, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal visited Rajasthan last month. They also shared pictures from their holiday on their respective social media handles.

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Vicky had shared how Katrina is not only his life partner but one of his biggest critics who gives him constructive feedback. He had said, “Whenever I would rehearse, I’d go back home and show her the video of the rehearsal. She’s not like, ‘Yeh acchha hai, yeh buraa hai.’ She’s a spectacular dancer and also has a lot of knowledge about dancing in cinema so she has very specific feedback to give.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...
Foreign universities in India: Earlier bids stalled, why this one most am...
Foreign universities in India: Earlier bids stalled, why this one most am...

On the work front, both the actors have an exciting year ahead. Katrina will be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas along with Vijay Sethupathi and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Whereas Vicky will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. He also has Lakshman Utekar’s untitled romantic comedy with Sara Ali Khan.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-01-2023 at 14:01 IST
Next Story

Insurance firm directed to pay Rs 20,600 to Karnal resident for not settling claim after wife’s death

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Mira Rajput-Shahid Kapoor’s ‘salty, sandy’ Goan escape
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close