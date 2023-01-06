Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal visit Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai, fans adore their simplicity: ‘Vikat giving us major couple goals’

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on Friday visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai before they start their work in the new year. Pictures from their visit to the Ganpati temple have surfaced on the internet.

In the pictures, Katrina is seen donning a simple leaf green salwar suit. She also covered her head with a dupatta. Vicky too kept it simple and donned a white shirt paired with denims. The couple was accompanied by Vicky’s mother Veena Kaushal. See their pictures here:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were seen holding garlands and packets of sweets as offering to Lord Ganesha. They took his blessings surrounded by other devotees. Several paps have also shared pictures of the couple on their social media handles. Vicky and Katrina’s fans were elated by the photos. One fan commented, “Vickat giving us major couple goals 🥺❤️🧿.” Another fan wrote, “May god protect them from evils 🧿🧿❤️.” “2023 couldn’t get better than this,” read another comment.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in December 2021 after dating for a couple of years. The two got married in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a lavish but intimate wedding for their family members and close friends.

To celebrate their first wedding anniversary, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal visited Rajasthan last month. They also shared pictures from their holiday on their respective social media handles.

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Vicky had shared how Katrina is not only his life partner but one of his biggest critics who gives him constructive feedback. He had said, “Whenever I would rehearse, I’d go back home and show her the video of the rehearsal. She’s not like, ‘Yeh acchha hai, yeh buraa hai.’ She’s a spectacular dancer and also has a lot of knowledge about dancing in cinema so she has very specific feedback to give.”

On the work front, both the actors have an exciting year ahead. Katrina will be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas along with Vijay Sethupathi and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Whereas Vicky will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. He also has Lakshman Utekar’s untitled romantic comedy with Sara Ali Khan.