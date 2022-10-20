Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal make stunning entry, Shehnaaz Gill rocks sleek black saree at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash. See photos and videos here

Diwali is around the corner, and after two years of muted celebrations because of the pandemic, this year’s festivities are going to be special. Just look at the Bollywood Diwali parties. While Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap hosted a bash at their house on Sunday, producers Ramesh Taurani and his wife Varsha Taurani held another bash on Wednesday night in Mumbai. From Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to everyone’s favourite Shehnaaz Gill, many celebrities were spotted at the Tauranis’ Diwali party.

Shehnaaz Gill dazzled in a black saree. Pulkit Samrat came with actor-girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda, and Shilpa Shetty was also seen alongside her husband Raj Kundra, who arrived in his now-trademark face mask. Nora Fatehi, Sonu Sood, Taapsee Pannu, Genelia D’Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, and many others were also seen at the celebrations.

Katrina Kaif was seen in a red lehenga while Vicky wore a blue and white outfit.

Check out some photos and videos from the last night’s party:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The stars are making sure to celebrate this year’s Diwali with full gusto!