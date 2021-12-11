Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal share dreamy photos from Haldi ceremony: ‘Shukr. Sabr. Khushi’

Newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have shared new photos from their Haldi ceremony. The couple had an intimate but lavish wedding in Rajasthan on December 9.

In the photos shared by Vicky and Katrina, the two lovebirds look delighted as they sit beside each other during the haldi ceremony. Vicky’s father Sham Kaushal and brother Sunny Kaushal look elated in the clicks. The couple posted the pictures with an identical caption that read, “Shukr. Sabr. Khushi. 💛♾”

As soon as they shared the photos, their fans and friends showered them with a lot of love and appreciation. Actor Amruta Khanvilkar, who shared the screen with Vicky in Uri: The Surgical Strike, commented on his post, “Ohooooooo matlab pyaar dher saara pyaarrrrr.” Sanya Malhotra wrote, “Uff 😍”. Many fans of the actors left heart emojis on the pictures.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif announced their wedding with a statement that read, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.” The couple took a chartered helicopter to Jaipur as they returned from their wedding venue. The guests of their wedding also returned to Mumbai on Friday.

After their wedding, the couple sent some gift hampers to their colleagues and friends in the industry. Actor Ronit Roy had shared a picture of the hamper with the caption, “Dear @katrinakaif and @vickykaushal09 Thank you so much for this lovely hamper. Neelam and me are so touched by your gesture. Lots of love 💕 and one again wish you both a blissful life together.”

On the work front, Vicky was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Udham Singh and Katrina starred alongside Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi.