Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s selfie to celebrate one month of wedding will brighten your Sunday: ‘My heart’

Bollywood’s latest married couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal completed one month of their marriage on Sunday. To mark the occasion, Katrina shared a photo with her husband to celebrate that will brighten your Sunday even more.

“Happppyyyyy one month my (heart emoji),” she wrote in the caption.

Vicky wrote in the comments, “Happy Happy my ❤️.”

Other B-Town celebs also wished the couple. Neha Dhupia wrote, “Happy happy happy our gorgeous couple ❤️ we love you.”

Vaani Kapoor wrote, “Beautiful ❤️” Ranveer Singh and Harshdeep Kaur also shared heart emojis.

Fans expressed happiness and excitement in the comments. A fan commented, “Already?? Time really flies 😍.” One other wrote, “The only selfie we’ve been waiting to see 😍✨.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif never confirmed their relationship before tying the knot in December last year. The couple got married in a lavish but intimate ceremony in Rajasthan.

The pair posted their wedding photos with the identical caption, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

After their lavish wedding, they reportedly celebrated their honeymoon in the Maldives.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has several films in the pipeline, including Sam Bahadur, while Katrina Kaif was last seen in the film Sooryavanshi. She has Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in her kitty.