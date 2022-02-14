Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal walk hand in hand as they return to Mumbai ahead of Valentine’s Day, watch video

Bollywood’s newly-minted couple, actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who tied the knot in December last year, have returned to India from London, just in time for Valentine’s Day. The couple was spotted at Mumbai International Airport as they walked out hand in hand.

The two were also twinning in coordinated denim on denim outfits; both wore their masks too. Their fans were glad to see them together. Fans commented on paparazzi videos of the two at airport, as they hyped up “#ViKat”, as the two actors are fondly called.

One Instagram user commented, “Oh that’s awesome🔥😍😍 the couple so cute Katrina looks like a baby with him ❤️”, another wrote, “Cuteness overload😍😍😍”, some also called the two a “power couple”.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif never confirmed their relationship before tying the knot 0n December 9 last year. The couple got married in a lavish but intimate ceremony in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur. The couple travelled to the Maldives for their honeymoon after that.

The two celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary last month, where both of them shared pictures with each other on social media. Vicky wrote, “Happy Happy my ❤️”, and “Forever to go! ❤️.” Vicky and Katrina have celebrated all the festivals together since their wedding, and have shared cute posts on Instagram.