Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Katrina Kaif says Vicky Kaushal’s parents call her ‘Kitto’, reveals mother-in-law urges her to have parathas

Katrina Kaif opened up about how her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal cooks sweet potatoes for her due to her diet.

katrina kaif, vicky kaushalKatrina Kaif with Veena Kaushal. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif recently revealed on The Kapil Sharma Show that her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal cooks sweet potatoes for her because of her diet regime. Katrina, who is a fitness freak, said that she would end up having a bite of paratha since her mother-in-law pushed her to eat them.

She said on the show, “Initially Mummy ji used to urge me a lot to have parathas and since I’m on a diet I couldn’t have it so I used to just have a bite. And, now that we have almost completed a year of our marriage, Mummy ji now prepares sweet potatoes for me.” Katrina also said, “My in-laws call me Kitto with love.”

Katrina and Vicky Kaushal got married in December, 2021 in Rajasthan. In the company of their close friends and family, the couple, who had long kept their love story a secret, tied the knot.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Earlier on the show Koffee With Karan season 7, Katrina had revealed about Vicky and his family. She had said, “The most important thing that happened is the way Vicky is with his family, Sunny, his mom and dad, is so incredible. At some point, even if you find certain things about the way he would be in the beginning of our relationship are little bit restrictive, the one thought that always occurred to me was –- if this is the kind of respect, loyalty and the importance he gives to his family, this is the same respect, importance he is going to give to his family when he is married.”

On the work front, Katrina is gearing up for her upcoming film Phone Bhoot opposite Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is all set to release on November 4. 

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 03:11:41 pm
