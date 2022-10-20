Katrina Kaif says Vicky Kaushal is the perfect ‘counterbalance’ to her ‘hyper, panicking, overthinking’ personality

Actor Katrina Kaif opened up about her marriage with Vicky Kaushal, and said that there is more stability in her life now. The couple tied the knot last December in a private wedding ceremony after keeping fans guessing for months about their relationship. Katrina said in an interview that Vicky serves as the perfect counterbalance to her personality, which can be ‘hyper and panicking’.

Speaking to ETimes, Katrina said that there is a ‘lot of calmness and stability’ in her life after Vicky entered it. Vicky and Katrina’s relationship was ‘manifested’ on Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan couch in 2018, when the Uri actor pretended to faint after being told that Katrina knew about his existence. After dating secretly through the pandemic, they tied the knot in Rajasthan last year, without directly addressing their fans or even inviting Bollywood celebrities. For months prior to the wedding, there was much discussion about their roka and mehendi ceremonies. Vicky and Katrina dodged all questions on the subject and managed to not be photographed in public either.

While the couple have provided scant details of their love story in the past year, they talked freely about each other during their separate appearances on Koffee with Karan Season 7.

In a recent interview to Indian Express, Katrina called her marriage a ‘culmination of a beautiful journey’. “It just came out of nowhere. It literally did.” She mentioned how she first learnt about Vicky after watching a trailer for filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s 2018 film, Manmarziyaan. “I remember (producer) Aanand L Rai showing me a promo of Manmarziyaan and I was like, ‘Who is this guy?!’ At that point I just found it… Wow! He was so effortless and raw. He has that talent,” she had said.

The couple recently celebrated their first Karva Chauth together. While Vicky has Laxman Utekar’s film and Sam Bahadur in the pipeline, Katrina will next be seen in Phone Bhoot and also has Tiger 3, Jee Le Zaraa and Merry Christmas in the pipeline.