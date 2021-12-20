Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal hold hands in new photo, share stunning view from their new home

Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been sharing photos from their wedding celebrations as well as pre and post events and moments with their loved ones via social media. Katrina on Monday shared a picture on Instagram story of her henna-adorned hand intertwined with her husband’s. The post caption simply read “Home” along with a heart emoji.

Late Saturday night, the Bollywood star had dropped a picture post of her mehendi-coloured hands on Instagram, again, with a heart emoji. The post immediately caught attention of her Instagram followers and colleagues as they rushed to drop love-filled comments. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, Preity Zinta and designer Anaita Shroff Adajania along with Neha Dhupia posted multiple heart emojis, while fans tried their best to hunt down Vicky’s name in Katrina’s mehendi.

One fan wrote, “My hopeless romantic self is trying to find Vicky ka naam on her hand.” Another one basically asked the same question in Hindi. Meanwhile, another user popped a question regarding the uncredited photographer — “Photo kisne khichi bhabhi? (Who took the snap, sister-in-law)”.

While Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had been seeing each other for some time before tying the knot, they had decided to keep silent on the matter until now. However, after their wedding, both of them shared a set of gorgeous photos from the wedding as they made the announcement with a lovely little note which read, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

On the work front, Katrina is looking forward to starring in Farhan Akhtar’s road trip movie Jee Le Zaraa along with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the Shoojit Sircar directorial Sardar Udham which won him a lot of praise.