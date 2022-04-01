Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal hold each other close in sun-soaked photos: ‘No wifi, finding better connection’

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are setting couple goals and how! Vicky has gone shirtless in his latest picture from his summer beach holiday with wife Katrina Kaif. Taking to Instagram, the Uddham Singh actor wrote, “No wifi still finding better connection. 🌊🏝☀️.”

Vicky also shared a gorgeous picture with Kat, where both of them are posing for a selfie from a private yacht. Yesterday, Katrina had treated her fans with a set of new pictures from their beach holiday.

Reading Vicky’s caption, his fans flooded the post with fun comments. One Instagram user wrote, “Wifey to sath me hi h n or kesa connection chahiye😁❤️.” Yes another person wrote, “Jordaar viksa 😍😍.” One fan wanted to know how they are posting photos without internet.

Since their wedding in December, Vicky and Katrina often give a glimpse of their married life on social media. The two tied the knot last year in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The duo has been spending time with each other and their families.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is shooting for director Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar’s film on Sam Bahadur. Katrina Kaif has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, Phone Booth with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, among others. She will also play one of the lead roles in Farhan Akhtar’s next alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.