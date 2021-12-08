Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s haldi ceremony today, couple to perform at sangeet tonight

Before Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tie the knot on December 9, they will participate in a haldi ceremony today. The actors are also expected to put together a special dance performance on their favourite Bollywood numbers at a sangeet ceremony later this evening.

A source told indianexpress.com, “Katrina and Vicky are all set to have their haldi ceremony today. Both their friends and families will participate in the ceremony and apply haldi to both the bride-to-be and the groom-to-be.”

The couple hosted an intimate bash last evening after the wedding party arrived at the venue – the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The source added, “Last night, they had an intimate gathering where the couple met the guests and there was a Rajasthani dance performance by local folk artistes. Vicky’s mother organised a small traditional Punjabi ladies sangeet too. Today, after their haldi, the couple will host a sangeet night with many of their guests performing on several Bollywood numbers.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have reportedly been dating for over a year, but have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, despite being spotted visiting each other’s houses in Mumbai. They have also been seen together at several events.

While their big fat Bollywood wedding is being kept under wraps, there are reports that the couple has sold the streaming rights to their wedding ceremonies to an OTT platform.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif recently completed a schedule of Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Vicky Kaushal is working on Lakshman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film, also starring Sara Ali Khan.