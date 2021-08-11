Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal attend Shershaah screening, fans say ‘they look perfect’

After a long time, B-town is back to watching movies together. On Tuesday, the team of the upcoming war drama, Shershaah, hosted a special screening of the movie in Mumbai. Among others, those who grabbed the attention of the paparazzi at the event were actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who are rumoured to be dating each other.

Katrina and Vicky were photographed at the screening. While Katrina looked chic in her denim shirt and shiny black pants, Vicky opted for a cool look in his olive sweatshirt and black headgear. As always, both the stars avoided getting photographed together. Katrina and Vicky have made it a point to not discuss their personal lives in the media. But the duo has been often spotted going for dinner and lunch dates. The photos got a warm reception from Vicky and Katrina’s fans who said they look ‘perfect together’.

Check out the photos of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal and Siddharth Malhotra struck a pose for the camera. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vicky Kaushal and Siddharth Malhotra struck a pose for the camera. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vicky Kaushal at the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vicky Kaushal at the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif maintained careful distance from rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal at the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif maintained careful distance from rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal at the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif looked chic in her blue denim shirt. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif looked chic in her blue denim shirt. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal hugged each other at Shershaah screening in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Though the rumoured couple has stayed mum about their relationship for a couple of years, actor Harshvarrdhan Kapoor spilt the beans about them in an interview.

In an interview with Zoom, Kapoor was asked about a rumoured relationship in Bollywood that is real, to which he said, “Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don’t know. I think they’re quite open about it.”

Besides Katrina and Vicky, the screening of Shershaah was attended by Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif, filmmaker Punit Malhotra and Ramesh Taurani. Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who plays the titular role in the movie, was seen attending the guests and interacting with them.

Isabelle Kaif at the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Isabelle Kaif at the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Punit Malhotra at the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Punit Malhotra at the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Directed by Vishnu Vardhan, Shershaah also stars Kiara Advani. Based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, the film is set to start streaming on Prime Video from August 12. It has been produced by Dharma Productions and Pen India Limited.