Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal cuddle in each other’s arms as they celebrate first wedding anniversary by sharing romantic pics. See here

Actor couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Friday. To mark the occasion, the couple took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared pictures from their wedding day, as well as other romantic moments together.

Vicky captioned his post, “Time flies… but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine!” The Masaan actor shared a picture of them on their wedding day, and also added a picture of Katrina being all cute in a cafe, and of the two of them cuddling together in bed. Katrina, on the other hand, shared a picture from their wedding as well, and also included a romantic picture of the two of them together, and a video of Vicky tapping into his inner Punjabi. She captioned her post, “My Ray of Light ☀️ Happy One Year ……..❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Several of their friends from the film industry took to the comments section to congratulate them on having completed one year as a married couple. Ileana D’Cruz, Shashank Khaitan, Amol Parashar, and Mini Mathur were among the first to wish them in the comments section.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in an exclusive and lavish ceremony in Rajasthan last year. The couple had been quietly dating for over a year, but hadn’t spoken about their relationship before announcing their wedding on social media. They met at a party hosted by Zoya Akhtar, where they immediately hit it off. Katrina and Vicky have since spoken about how they’ve evolved over the last year. Opening up about their wedding, Katrina had told indianexpress.com in an interview, “It felt exactly how you described it. It felt like it was a culmination of a beautiful journey, which was super unexpected for me. It just came out of nowhere. It literally did. The entire celebration, the three-day long ceremony of our marriage was filled with that much love, warmth and we could also feel everyone’s happiness. I could feel everyone was happy and that people’s wishes were with us.”

While Katrina was last seen in the horror comedy Phone Bhoot, Vicky will soon be seen in the Disney+ Hotstar film Govinda Naam Mera.