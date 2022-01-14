Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal celebrate first Lohri as married couple, bask in the warmth of love and a crackling bonfire

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their first Lohri as a married couple on Thursday evening. Both took to Instagram to share pictures on the occasion, a traditional Punjabi festival meant to usher in a change in seasons.

Vicky posted a picture of the two of them standing next to a bonfire. “Happy Lohri!” he wrote in his caption, adding a fire emoji. Both appeared to be dressed for the winters–while Vicky wore not one but two jackets, Katrina beamed next to him in a thick black jacket, worn over what appeared to be a red salwar suit.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in a surprise ceremony held at a luxury palace resort in Rajasthan in December. Both actors had shared pictures from the wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies on social media. Announcing their nuptials, they’d written in a joint statement, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

Katrina has also shared several other posts with Vicky since then. On Christmas, she shared a picture of them hugging in front of a Christmas tree, and recently, she celebrated one month as a married couple with another picture. This one was captioned, “Happppyyyyy one month my ❤️.”

By the looks of the couple’s Lohri pictures, they seem to be at a very cold location. Vicky has been filming director Laxman Utekar’s new film in Indore recently, while Katrina has commenced work on director Sriram Raghavan’s new film, Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.