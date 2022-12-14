Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal can’t keep their hands off each other at event; Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan pose for photographers. See videos, photos

Bollywood celebrities donned their glam red carpet looks on Tuesday as they attended an award function in Mumbai. Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Kartik Aaryan, amongst many others were photographed at the event. Katrina and Vicky, who often pose for the photographers at various parties and events, arrived separately for the award function but gave their fans something to mush over.

In one of the videos from the event, Katrina can be seen arriving at the event as Vicky makes his way out and as they run into each other, Vicky and Katrina embrace each other like new love birds. The two can’t stop smiling as they embrace each other in the middle of a crowded room. Fans went gaga in the comments section as the couple looked extremely in love. One fan wrote, “Best couple.” Other fans dropped lovestruck and heart emojis.

Check out Vicky and Katrina’s videos from the event here:

Bollywood celebrities posed for the photographers on the red carpet. Check out the photos, videos here:

Katrina Kaif posed in a shimmery dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif posed in a shimmery dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vicky Kaushal posed in a black tuxedo. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vicky Kaushal posed in a black tuxedo. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kiara Advani looked in a black dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kiara Advani looked in a black dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor attended the event in a neon green dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor attended the event in a neon green dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ayushmann Khurrana looked dapper in a shimmer jacket. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ayushmann Khurrana looked dapper in a shimmer jacket. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan smiled for the photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan smiled for the photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif exchanged a few words as they met at the event.

Rashmika Mandanna posed with her trophy. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rashmika Mandanna posed with her trophy. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon wore a white cutout dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sara and Kriti posed at the red carpet together.

Katrina and Kriti ran into each other at the event.

Vijay Varma posed at the red carpet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vijay Varma posed at the red carpet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Tejasswi Prakash attended the fashion awards on Tuesday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Tejasswi Prakash attended the fashion awards on Tuesday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2022 were held in Mumbai on Tuesday where Bollywood celebrities were honoured.