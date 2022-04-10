Katrina Kaif showcases her cooking skills, makes scrambled eggs for husband Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif has yet again shared a glimpse of her cooking skills. The actor spent her Sunday morning with husband Vicky Kaushal. She made scrambled eggs for the actor. Sharing the picture on her Instagram account, Katrina wrote, “Sunday breakfast for hubby made by me.” Earlier, Katrina shared a picture of halwa she made for her in-laws as a part of a post-wedding ceremony. Katrina married Vicky Kaushal in December 2021 in a private ceremony with only close friends and family member in attendance.

Katrina and Vicky recently went on a vacation. The two spent quality time at an undisclosed beach destination. The actors also treated fans to photos. In her latest post, Katrina turned into a muse for her husband as she posed for the camera. Vicky, on the other hand, showcased his chiselled abs. “Got 99 problems but the bench ain’t one,” he wrote along with a photo.

On the work front, Katrina and Vicky are busy with their respective projects. While Vicky has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, Katrina is working on a project with Sriram Raghavan. The film sees her sharing the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi. Katrina also has Jee Le Zaraa, a road-trip film with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. It will be helmed by Farhan Akhtar.

As per reports, Katrina-Vicky are one of the guests to attend Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding reception. The two are set to tie the knot this week. Some reports suggested that Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot on April 14 and hold a reception for their friends in Bollywood on April 17.