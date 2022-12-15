Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal walk hand in hand as they attend Govinda Naam Mera screening, Kiara Advani joins too. Watch video

Vicky Kaushal hosted a special screening of his upcoming film — Govinda Naam Mera — for his industry friends on Wednesday night. The highlight of the evening was the presence of his superstar wife Katrina Kaif at the screening. Katrina, dressed in a floral ensemble, was seen in an easy-breezy mood as she showed up at Juhu’s Sunny Super Sound, to support her husband.

Vicky was seen escorting Katrina into the venue. The couple then smiled as they posed for the shutterbugs. The star couple also indulged in sweet banter with the photographers. See video:

The video has been posted on Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani’s Instagram handle, and it is receiving a lot of love. One fan wrote, “Just love this couple..no showbaazi no chichorapan…simple n sweet 😘,” another person wrote, “Most simple and royal jodi of bollywood❤️🙌🙌,” where as another person called them “Gorgeous couple ❤️.”

Vicky’s friends from the fraternity were there too to support him. The actor’s co-star Kiara Advani also joined him for the special screening, however, Bhumi Pednekar was missing last evening.

Kiara Advani with Govinda Naam Mera co-star Vicky Kaushal. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kiara Advani with Govinda Naam Mera co-star Vicky Kaushal. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Varun Dhawan, who was supposed to originally star in Govinda Naam Mera, came to support filmmaker Shashank Khaitan and Vicky Kaushal. His father, filmmaker David Dhawan, was present at the screening as well.

Varun Dhawan came for Govinda Naam Mera screening with his father, filmmaker David Dhawan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Varun Dhawan came for Govinda Naam Mera screening with his father, filmmaker David Dhawan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vicky’s brother and actor Sunny Kaushal and his rumoured girlfriend, actor Sharvari Wagh too were present at the special screening.

Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh at Govinda Naam Mera special screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh at Govinda Naam Mera special screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The film’s producer Karan Johar was present at the special screening on Wednesday night.

Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar at Govinda Naam Mera screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar at Govinda Naam Mera screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Filmmaker Raj Mehta, of Dharma camp, who has delivered hits like Good Newzz and Jug Jugg Jeeyo was at the screening too.

Filmmaker Raj Mehta at Govinda Naam Mera screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Filmmaker Raj Mehta at Govinda Naam Mera screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The film’s director Shashank Khaitan and Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta posed with the film’s star-cast.