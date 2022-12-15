scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal walk hand in hand as they attend Govinda Naam Mera screening, Kiara Advani joins too. Watch video

Vicky Kaushal hosted a special screening for his upcoming film -- Govinda Naam Mera -- in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal- Kiara AdvaniKatrina Kaif and Kiara Advani join Vicky Kaushal at the special screening of Govinda Naam Mera. (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

Vicky Kaushal hosted a special screening of his upcoming film — Govinda Naam Mera — for his industry friends on Wednesday night. The highlight of the evening was the presence of his superstar wife Katrina Kaif at the screening. Katrina, dressed in a floral ensemble, was seen in an easy-breezy mood as she showed up at Juhu’s Sunny Super Sound, to support her husband.

Vicky was seen escorting Katrina into the venue. The couple then smiled as they posed for the shutterbugs. The star couple also indulged in sweet banter with the photographers. See video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The video has been posted on Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani’s Instagram handle, and it is receiving a lot of love. One fan wrote, “Just love this couple..no showbaazi no chichorapan…simple n sweet 😘,” another person wrote, “Most simple and royal jodi of bollywood❤️🙌🙌,” where as another person called them “Gorgeous couple ❤️.”

Vicky’s friends from the fraternity were there too to support him. The actor’s co-star Kiara Advani also joined him for the special screening, however, Bhumi Pednekar was missing last evening.

Vicky Kaushal- Kiara Advani Kiara Advani with Govinda Naam Mera co-star Vicky Kaushal. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Also read |Shashank Khaitan on Varun Dhawan backing out of Govinda Naam Mera: ‘The pressure is very high…’

Actor Varun Dhawan, who was supposed to originally star in Govinda Naam Mera, came to support filmmaker Shashank Khaitan and Vicky Kaushal. His father, filmmaker David Dhawan, was present at the screening as well.

 

Varun Dhawan- David Dhawan Varun Dhawan came for Govinda Naam Mera screening with his father, filmmaker David Dhawan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vicky’s brother and actor Sunny Kaushal and his rumoured girlfriend, actor Sharvari Wagh too were present at the special screening.

sunny kaushal- sharvari wagh Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh at Govinda Naam Mera special screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The film’s producer Karan Johar was present at the special screening on Wednesday night.

Varun Dhawan- Karan Johar Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar at Govinda Naam Mera screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Filmmaker Raj Mehta, of Dharma camp, who has delivered hits like Good Newzz and Jug Jugg Jeeyo was at the screening too.

Advertisement
Raj mehta Filmmaker Raj Mehta at Govinda Naam Mera screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The film’s director Shashank Khaitan and Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta posed with the film’s star-cast.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The silent revolution of Nari ShaktiPremium
The silent revolution of Nari Shakti
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocatePremium
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocate
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...Premium
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...
Govinda Naam Mera team Team Govinda Naam Mera at the film’s special screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-12-2022 at 01:50:14 pm
Next Story

Ex-Twitter worker gets over 3 years US prison term for spying for Saudi Arabia

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ananya Panday- Chunky Pandey- Aditya Roy Kapur
Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur attend FIFA semi-finals in Qatar with family
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close