Katrina Kaif shares photos with Vicky Kaushal from romantic anniversary getaway in the hills, see pics

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are enjoying a peaceful getaway in the mountains. The couple flew out of Mumbai for their first wedding anniversary, which they celebrated on Friday. After Vicky shared a video of him playing a ‘bored game’, Katrina posted a series of photos from her Instagram travel diaries. One photo features a close-up shot of the actor wearing a hoodie. She had shared a photo of the sunset as well, and posted a glimpse of Vicky Kaushal.

Katrina captioned her post, “Travel Diaries…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Earlier, Vicky and Katrina had penned brief sweet messages for each other on their anniversary. Posting photos from their lavish wedding in Rajasthan, Katrina wrote, “My Ray of Light. Happy One Year…” Vicky had written, “Time flies… but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Opening up about their wedding, Katrina had told indianexpress.com once, “It felt exactly how you described it. It felt like it was a culmination of a beautiful journey, which was super unexpected for me. It just came out of nowhere. It literally did. The entire celebration, the three-day long ceremony of our marriage was filled with that much love, warmth and we could also feel everyone’s happiness. I could feel everyone was happy and that people’s wishes were with us.”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have several projects lined up. While Katrina has Tiger 3, Sriram Raghavan’s next, Vicky has Laxman Utekar’s film, Govinda Naam Mera and Sam Bahadur in the pipeline.