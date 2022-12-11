scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

Katrina Kaif shares photos with Vicky Kaushal from romantic anniversary getaway in the hills, see pics

Katrina Kaif shared glimpses from her romantic getaway with Vicky Kaushal in the mountains.

Katrina KaifKatrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their first anniversary (Photos: Instagram/ Katrina Kaif)
Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are enjoying a peaceful getaway in the mountains. The couple flew out of Mumbai for their first wedding anniversary, which they celebrated on Friday. After Vicky shared a video of him playing a ‘bored game’, Katrina posted a series of photos from her Instagram travel diaries. One photo features a close-up shot of the actor wearing a hoodie. She had shared a photo of the sunset as well, and posted a glimpse of Vicky Kaushal.

Katrina captioned her post, “Travel Diaries…”

Also Read |Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal celebrate 1st wedding anniversary: What they said about their evolving relationship, falling in love

 

Earlier, Vicky and Katrina had penned brief sweet messages for each other on their anniversary. Posting photos from their lavish wedding in Rajasthan, Katrina wrote, “My Ray of Light. Happy One Year…” Vicky had written, “Time flies… but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine!”

 

Opening up about their wedding, Katrina had told indianexpress.com once, “It felt exactly how you described it. It felt like it was a culmination of a beautiful journey, which was super unexpected for me. It just came out of nowhere. It literally did. The entire celebration, the three-day long ceremony of our marriage was filled with that much love, warmth and we could also feel everyone’s happiness. I could feel everyone was happy and that people’s wishes were with us.”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have several projects lined up. While Katrina has Tiger 3, Sriram Raghavan’s next, Vicky has Laxman Utekar’s film, Govinda Naam Mera and Sam Bahadur in the pipeline.

First published on: 11-12-2022 at 10:55:01 am
