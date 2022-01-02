Katrina Kaif gives Vicky Kaushal a hug as she drops him off at the airport, fans call it the ‘cutest thing’. Watch

Bollywood’s newest couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were seen bidding each other goodbye at the Mumbai airport. Katrina came to drop Vicky off at the airport, and was seen giving him a hug before he left the car.

Vicky has been making several trips back and forth to Mumbai, to spend time with his wife during the festive season. He had returned to Mumbai to spend Christmas and then New Year’s with Katrina, before returning to work. Fans were delighted by the video, and flooded the post on Instagram with adoring comments, calling them the most ‘unproblematic couple’. One wrote, “They’re the best unproblematic couple just busy with their lives and don’t care about haters opinions.”

Another commented, “He came back just to spend new year Eve with her the same way he did for Christmas Day just to be with her ahh if this is not goals I don’t know what it’s he’s going back and forth can’t wait them to take a long break from their booked schedules.” Others were more appreciative of the fact that Vicky double-masked. A third wrote, “He came back just to celebrate NY with his wifey taking out time from his busy schedule is the cutest thing.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif never confirmed their relationship before tying the knot late last year. The couple got married on December 9 in a lavish but intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. Vicky has several films in the pipeline, including Sam Bahadur, while Katrina was last seen in the film Sooryavanshi. She has Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline.