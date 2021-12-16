Katrina Kaif unveils new Instagram display picture, and it’s a celebration of her love for Vicky Kaushal. See here

Katrina Kaif changed her Instagram display picture on Thursday, days after she tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal. The new photo is from her wedding album and had been previously been shared by the actors when they announced their marriage.

The image shows Katrina and Vicky dressed in the wedding trousseau, looking into each other’s eyes with the setting sun in the background. The Bollywood stars tied the knot in at an extravagant yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara, in Rajasthan, on December 9.

“Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” Katrina and Vicky jointly wrote on social media after becoming man and wife.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif returned to Mumbai on Tuesday after a short break at an undisclosed honeymoon destination. As per reports, the two are planning to host a grand reception in Mumbai for their friends from the industry. However, there is no confirmation, yet.

While Katrina is basking in the success of her last release, Sooryavanshi, Vicky received accolades for Sardar Udham, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.