Katrina Kaif turns muse for ‘photographer’ Vicky Kaushal as they enjoy vacation ahead of wedding anniversary, see pictures

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary on December 9, are currently enjoying a vacation together. While the location of the holiday remains unknown, Katrina shared a picture from her vacation and gave photo credit to husband Vicky.

In the photo, Katrina poses naturally for the camera. She captioned the image, ”Pahadon mein……📸: Husband.”

Netizens were quick to praise Vicky Kaushal’s photography skills. One follower wrote, “Vicky is a great photographer,” while another fan commented, “Vicky jiju is a nice photographer.” Many fans also wished the couple for their wedding anniversary and posted multiple heart emojis.

Recently, Vicky posted a reel of himself performing on the song “Kya Baat Hai”. In the caption, he mentioned that Katrina has requested him not to make such videos. The actor wrote, “My wife begs me not to put up such videos, but I can’t help it. Hopefully one day she’ll say… “KYAA BAAT HAII!!!” 🤷🏽‍♂️😎🕺🏽.”

Filmmaker Farah Khan commented on Vicky’s post, “Don’t listen to her!”, while choreographer Dharmesh complimented Vicky and wrote, “Bhai moves.”

While Vicky Kaushal is waiting for the release of Govinda Naam Mera, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan.