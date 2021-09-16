Katrina Kaif is ‘unusually excited’ while grocery shopping in Turkey as she takes a break from Tiger 3 shooting

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is on a schedule in Turkey to shoot the third installment of her blockbuster Tiger franchise. The actor, who plays the lead role along with Salman Khan in the action series, is often seen stealing moments for her busy calendar. And thanks to her Instagram stories, we get a regular glimpse into her daily routine too.

In the latest video posted by Katrina on social media, she is doing some grocery shopping at a mart in Turkey. Posting the video in her stories on Instagram, she wrote in the text “Anyone else as unusually excited for supermarkets as I am.” In the clip, she is walking through the various sections of the store.

Later on Thursday, Katrina also posted a click where she is enjoying nature. Dressed in a hoodie and jeans, Katrina has been snapped candidly.

The team of Tiger 3 moved to Turkey after wrapping up the Russia schedule recently. Salman and Katrina are said to film a song sequence in Turkey. Salman’s nephew and Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan is also accompanying the crew. The actors along with Nirvaan have been regularly sharing pictures and videos on Instagram from their stay there.