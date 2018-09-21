Katrina Kaif is Suraiyya in Thugs of Hindostan, see photo

Katrina Kaif plays Suraiyya in Thugs of Hindostan. Katrina Kaif plays Suraiyya in Thugs of Hindostan.

The fourth character poster of Thugs of Hindostan is out and this one introduces Katrina Kaif’s Suraiyya. In the poster, Katrina can be seen posing on a stage in front of an audience.

According to the makers, Katrina “plays the role of an outrageously beautiful performer Suraiyya in Thugs of Hindostan. Suraiyya is the most gorgeous girl in British India who makes every man go weak in their knees. She is the best dancer of the country that people throng to watch.”

From this character introduction, we can be sure that Katrina will surely be seen in a great dance number in the film. She had earlier shot for a song with Prabhudheva for Thugs of Hindostan.

Sharing the teaser on Twitter, Yash Raj Films wrote, “She’s coming to make the entire Hindostan go weak in the knees. #KatrinaKaif as #Suraiyya #ThugsOfHindostan | @SrBachchan | @aamir_khan | @fattysanashaikh | #VijayKrishnaAcharya | @TOHTheFilm”

Thugs of Hindostan also stars Amitabh Bachchan as Khudabaksh, Fatima Sana Shaikh as Zafira, and Lloyd Owen as John Clive.

Aamir Khan also tweeted about Katrina Kaif’s character and wrote, “सुरैया जान…. सबसे खूबसूरत ठग ! धूम ३ के वक़्त से मेरा दिल इनपे आया हुआ है… पर कहने की हिम्मत कभी नहीं हुई. कोई अगर इन्हें ये बता दे तो बड़ी मेहेरबानी होगी ;-)”

This can be loosely translated as “Suraiyya love… the most beautiful thug. My heart has been with her since Dhoom 3… but I could never express it then. If someone would be kind enough to tell her, I would be grateful.”

Apart from Katrina Kaif, Thugs of Hindostan also stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Lloyd Owen. So far, we have already seen the character posters of Bachchan’s Khudabaksh, Shaikh’s Zafira and Owen’s John Clive. Aamir Khan’s character poster is still awaited.

Thugs of Hindostan is being directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and is set to release on November 8.

