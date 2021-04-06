Katrina Kaif tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif on Tuesday said she has tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently isolated at home. The actor, through an Instagram story, informed her fans about her COVID-19 diagnosis and also asked people, who came in contact with her in the last few days, to get themselves tested.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I’m following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care,” Katrina wrote.

Katrina Kaif shared an Instagram story to update fans about her COVID-19 diagnosis. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram) Katrina Kaif shared an Instagram story to update fans about her COVID-19 diagnosis. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Katrina’s diagnosis came a day after actor-rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal shared he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Besides Vicky, his Mr Lele co-star Bhumi Pednekar has also contracted the virus. Both the actors took to respective social media handles to inform fans about their health.

“In spite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe,” Vicky wrote in an Instagram post.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif shot for Excel Entertainment’s Phone Bhoot earlier in the year. The horror comedy also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Katrina is slated to film the third instalment of the successful Tiger franchise going forward. Co-starring superstar Salman Khan, the YRF-backed film will be helmed by Maneesh Sharma.