Katrina Kaif tests negative for Covid-19, thanks everyone who checked up on her

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif on Saturday said she has tested negative for the coronavirus 10 days after she contracted the virus. The actor took to Instagram to share her health update, while thanking people, who checked up on her.

“Negative (everyone who checked up on me thank u, it was really sweet felt a lot of 💛),” Katrina wrote alongside a picture of herself.



On Friday, Katrina’s rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal tested negative.

Katrina had earlier shared her coronavirus diagnosis on Instagram. “I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I’m following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care,” she shared.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif’s Sooryavanshi has been postponed indefinitely amid the rising coronavirus cases in the country. The film was supposed to arrive in theatres on April 30. With Maharashtra currently under a curfew, the shooting of Katrina-starrer Tiger 3 has been stalled. The YRF-backed actioner, also starring Salman Khan, is being directed by Maneesh Sharma.

Earlier in the year, Katrina Kaif shot for Excel Entertainment’s Phone Bhoot. The horror-comedy also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.