Katrina Kaif takes husband Vicky Kaushal to her ‘favourite place ever’. The result is sugar rush and these pics

Few things can meet a sugar rush on a holiday as you dig into some of your favourite things. Katrina Kaif seems to have just the right idea for a holiday as she and husband Vicky Kaushal appear to have taken some time off their busy schedules.

Both Vicky and Katrina shared photos from their holiday. While Katrina shared her solo shot at her favourite restaurant, she was accompanied by her husband in the next photo. The third photo was of her favourite comfort food. “The Home of EVERYTHINGGGGGG , my favourite place ever Bubby’s,” she wrote.

Vicky Kaushal gave a glimpse of what happened after that plate was devoured. “Sugar rush,” he wrote with a photo featuring him with Katrina. It appears Katrina and Vicky are in New York.

On Mother’s Day on Sunday, both the actors gave glimpses from their wedding last year. Katrina posted photos with mom Suzanne Turquotte, and mother-in-law Veena Kaushal. The picture also featured Vicky. She simply wrote “Mother’s Day” and added a blue heart emoji.

Vicky, on the other hand, shared photos with mom Veena from his wedding and one with Suzanne. While wishing the duo, he wrote, “Maawan thandiyaan chaawaan. Happy Mothers Day.”

In an interview to Hello, Vicky recently opened up about his wife. “Katrina is a great influence in every aspect of my life. I’m very fortunate to have found a life partner in her because she’s an extremely wise, intelligent and compassionate person. I learn a lot from her every single day,” he had said. He also termed his wedding during Covid a ‘blessing’.

Katrina and Vicky both have a busy calendar ahead. While Katrina will be seen in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and the Tiger sequel with Salman Khan, Vicky has Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, Laxman Utekar’s untitled with Sara Ali Khan and Anand Tiwari’s untitled.