Freddy Birdy’s ‘easy recipes for Katrina Kaif’ gets a sporting response from the actor: ‘Not easy’

Instagram influencer Freddy Birdy recently shared “easy cooking” tips for Katrina Kaif, after the actor posted pictures of food cooked by her on her social media handles a few weeks ago. Katrina recently posted a picture of scrambled eggs on her Instagram story, and wrote, “Sunday breakfast for hubby made by me.” Earlier, Katrina shared a picture of halwa she made for her in-laws as a part of a post-wedding ceremony. Katrina married Vicky Kaushal in December 2021 in a private ceremony with only close friends and family member in attendance.

Now, Freddy Birdy, in his signature sarcastic way, took a jibe at Katrina’s cooking skills and shared a series of “easy recipes” for the actor on his Instagram account. However, what won people over is her response to Birdy’s post. Responding to one of the recipes where he suggested she should make chilly cheese toast, she wrote, “This is not easy”. Sharing her response, Birdy wrote, “Why I ❤️❤️❤️ Katrina Kaif. Also proof that she is as funny as she is beautiful.” Boiled eggs, mango pickle, mango ice-cream were among other recipes he had shared for her.

A Reddit user has posted this exchange of words between Katrina and Freddy.

Freddy Birdy's recipe suggestions for Katrina Kaif.

Katrina Kaif's response to Freddy Birdy's simple recipes for her.

Freddy Birdy often writes funny posts for several celebrities including Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and others. However, recently he was caught in middle of a controversy when Deepika Padukone did not take his comments well.

A few days before the release date of Gehraiyaan, Birdy had shared a post that read, “Newton’s Law of Bollywood. The clothes will get tinier as the Gehraiyyan release date approaches.” A part of the caption read, “Necklines and hemlines are Gehraiyaan.”

Deepika responded to this with a cryptic post on her Instagram stories, “Scientists say the universe is made of protons, neutrons, and electrons. They forgot to mention morons.” She put the #IYKYK’ sticker, which stands for ‘if you know, you know’.

Later, Freddy retaliated and shared her post on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “The first non-fake comment in Deepika Padukone’s entire career.”