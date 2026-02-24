Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘Katrina Kaif is a superhero, warrior as a mother’: Vicky Kaushal lauds wife Katrina Kaif, says ‘there’s very little’ for him to do as a new dad
Vicky Kaushal recently admitted that there isn’t much for him to do as a father at the moment, acknowledging that it is, in fact, Katrina Kaif who is doing the lion’s share of the heavy lifting.
New parents Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are understandably on cloud nine after welcoming their son, Vihaan last year. While Vicky has previously spoken about how blessed he feels stepping into fatherhood, and how the experience is slowly transforming him both as a person and as an actor, he is now shining the spotlight firmly on Katrina. Calling her a “warrior,” the actor acknowledged that she has been doing the lion’s share of the heavy lifting in these early months of parenthood.
Speaking at an event hosted by The Hollywood Reporter India, where he was in conversation with Neha Dhupia, Vicky candidly opened up about life as a new father. Reflecting on the experience, he said, “He is three months old right now, there’s very little a dad has to do when the baby is three months old, I’m just trying to be a cheerleader and I’m waiting for him to grow up so I can contribute more.”
The actor didn’t hold back when it came to praising his wife. Expressing admiration for Katrina’s strength, he added, “Right now, the mother is being the superhero and she has been a warrior through her pregnancy and she has been a warrior as a mother as well. I’m so incredibly proud of her and I love her so much.”
Also Read | Bold gamble behind Kohrra 2’s shocking ending: Sudip Sharma, writers on how migration, generational trauma define Punjab
Previously, in an interview with GQ, Vicky had described fatherhood as a “grounding experience.” Offering a glimpse into the emotional whirlwind of new parenthood, he said, “It’s too soon for me to analyse. Every day, a new emotion hits. You surrender to this in a way you’ve never surrendered to anything. It’s a feeling I can’t put into words, and wasn’t prepared for.”
The couple tied the knot in 2021, and announced their pregnancy in September 2025, welcomed their son on November 7 later that year, marking the beginning of a deeply cherished chapter in their lives.
Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib has been placed under arrest by the Delhi Police for his alleged involvement in the "shirtless" protest at the AI Impact Summit.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05