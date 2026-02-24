‘Katrina Kaif is a superhero, warrior as a mother’: Vicky Kaushal lauds wife Katrina Kaif, says ‘there’s very little’ for him to do as a new dad

Vicky Kaushal recently admitted that there isn’t much for him to do as a father at the moment, acknowledging that it is, in fact, Katrina Kaif who is doing the lion’s share of the heavy lifting.

2 min readMumbaiFeb 24, 2026 10:07 AM IST
Vicky KaushalThe couple was blessed with a baby boy last year. (Photo: Katrina Kaif, Instagram)
New parents Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are understandably on cloud nine after welcoming their son, Vihaan last year. While Vicky has previously spoken about how blessed he feels stepping into fatherhood, and how the experience is slowly transforming him both as a person and as an actor, he is now shining the spotlight firmly on Katrina. Calling her a “warrior,” the actor acknowledged that she has been doing the lion’s share of the heavy lifting in these early months of parenthood.

Speaking at an event hosted by The Hollywood Reporter India, where he was in conversation with Neha Dhupia, Vicky candidly opened up about life as a new father. Reflecting on the experience, he said, “He is three months old right now, there’s very little a dad has to do when the baby is three months old, I’m just trying to be a cheerleader and I’m waiting for him to grow up so I can contribute more.”

The actor didn’t hold back when it came to praising his wife. Expressing admiration for Katrina’s strength, he added, “Right now, the mother is being the superhero and she has been a warrior through her pregnancy and she has been a warrior as a mother as well. I’m so incredibly proud of her and I love her so much.”

Previously, in an interview with GQ, Vicky had described fatherhood as a “grounding experience.” Offering a glimpse into the emotional whirlwind of new parenthood, he said, “It’s too soon for me to analyse. Every day, a new emotion hits. You surrender to this in a way you’ve never surrendered to anything. It’s a feeling I can’t put into words, and wasn’t prepared for.”

The couple tied the knot in 2021, and announced their pregnancy in September 2025, welcomed their son on November 7 later that year, marking the beginning of a deeply cherished chapter in their lives.

