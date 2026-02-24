‘Katrina Kaif is a superhero, warrior as a mother’: Vicky Kaushal lauds wife Katrina Kaif, says ‘there’s very little’ for him to do as a new dad

New parents Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are understandably on cloud nine after welcoming their son, Vihaan last year. While Vicky has previously spoken about how blessed he feels stepping into fatherhood, and how the experience is slowly transforming him both as a person and as an actor, he is now shining the spotlight firmly on Katrina. Calling her a “warrior,” the actor acknowledged that she has been doing the lion’s share of the heavy lifting in these early months of parenthood.

Speaking at an event hosted by The Hollywood Reporter India, where he was in conversation with Neha Dhupia, Vicky candidly opened up about life as a new father. Reflecting on the experience, he said, “He is three months old right now, there’s very little a dad has to do when the baby is three months old, I’m just trying to be a cheerleader and I’m waiting for him to grow up so I can contribute more.”