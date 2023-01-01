scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

Katrina Kaif-starrer Phone Bhoot to release on Prime Video on this date

Phone Bhoot stars Katrina Kaif as a ghost, along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

PhoneBhootOnPrimeKatrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter-starrer Phone Bhoot released in theatres on November 4.

Horror comedy Phone Bhoot, fronted by Katrina Kaif, will start streaming on Prime Video from Monday.

Also featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan, the film released in theatres on November 4.

Prime Video on Sunday posted the date announcement on its official Twitter page.

“Look who’s here to wish you a happy (spooky) new year. #PhoneBhootOnPrime, Jan 2,” the streamer said in the tweet.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh of Mirzapur fame, Phone Bhoot stars Kaif as a ghost with Chaturvedi and Ishaan playing ghostbusters. The film is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner Excel Entertainment.

First published on: 01-01-2023 at 17:01 IST
