Katrina Kaif-starrer Phone Bhoot goes on floors

Actors Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi on Saturday started shooting for their upcoming supernatural-comedy Phone Bhoot.

The film, to be directed by Gurmmeet Singh of Mirzapur fame, will be produced by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment.

Sidhwani took to Instagram and posted a picture of the clapboard from the film’s set.

“It is going to be a Fa-boo-less first day! I can feel it in my bones. #PhoneBhootStarts today,” the producer wrote.

Khatter, 25, posted a picture of the first page of the script and wrote, “And here, we, boo!”

Kaif, 37, shared a similar image on an Instagram story.

Phone Bhoot would see Kaif, who last featured in Bharat, step into the horror-comedy genre for the first time in her career.

Phone Bhoot is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

