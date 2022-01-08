Katrina Kaif spotted at Mumbai airport as she resumes work amid rising Covid-19 cases, see photos

Updated: January 8, 2022 10:23:39 am
After announcing Merry Christmas with Sriram Raghavan last month, Katrina Kaif has resumed work. The actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport, late on Friday night.
Katrina opted for an all-black sporty ensemble including a black hoodie paired with leather pants and sneakers. Following Covid-19 norms, she was sporting a face mask and a face shield. The actor waved at the paparazzi stationed at the airport.
This is Katrina’s first outing since she married actor Vicky Kaushal in December.
On the work front, Katrina has an interesting line-up for the new year. After the smashing success of Sooryavanshi at the box office, the actor has been in talks for multiple films in 2022. She will resume the shoot of the remaining schedules for Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.
Katrina will also be seen acing the supernatural-comedy space with the Mirzapur fame Gurmmeet Singh’s directorial, Phone Booth. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, the movie went on floors last year. She will then be seen sharing screen space with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.
