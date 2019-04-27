Katrina Kaif on Sooryavanshi and Inshallah clash: Salman loves Akshay and Rohit, won’t let it happen

Katrina Kaif has her hands at the moment. After Salman Khan starrer Bharat, the actor will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi. However, the film might face a box office clash with Salman’s next Inshallah as both are scheduled for Eid 2020 release. But Katrina is pretty confident that Dabangg Khan will not let the two films clash at the box office.

Advertising

“Salman loves Akshay, he loves Rohit. He will always be supportive of me in the workplace. So, I don’t think he will let his film clash with Sooryavanshi,” Katrina told DNA on being asked about the clash between Sooryavanshi and Inshallah.

This is Katrina’s sixth collaboration with Khiladi Kumar. The two stars have earlier shared the screen in films like Namastey London (2007), Welcome (2007) and Singh Is Kinng (2008) among others. Talking about reuniting with Kumar, the 35-year-old actor said, “I am happy to be back on a set with Akshay Kumar and Rohit (Shetty) sir. On so many levels, Akshay is so special. Ours is a long association and that doesn’t go away with time.”

Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in Shetty’s ‘cop universe’ after Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba. The film is also said to have cameo appearances of Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. It is being co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Shetty’s Rohit Shetty Picturez, Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, and Reliance Entertainment.

Advertising

Inshallah, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has Salman reuniting with Bhansali after a long gap of 20 years. The film also brings Salman and Alia Bhatt together on the silver screen for the first time.

Both Inshallah and Sooryavanshi, are expected to hit the theaters on Eid 2020.