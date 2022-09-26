Katrina Kaif grooves on Vijay’s ‘Arabic Kuthu’ with schoolchildren, watch

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif was recently spotted having fun dancing with the students and staff at the Mountain View School in Tamil Nadu. With her amazing dance abilities, the actor put on a spectacular performance on Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast song ‘Arabic Kuthu.’

Katrina, who was sported a blue floral kurta, was also seen doing the hook step of the ‘Arabic Kuthu’ in sync with the children.

Video Of The Day : #KatrinaKaif dancing on #ArabicKuthu song is the cuttest thing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GmQlky9KRD — E 4 Entertainment (@E4Entmnt) September 25, 2022

In another video, Katrina is seen performing on the stage with the other members of the school to the song Jolly O Gymkhana. Katrina is also seen interacting with the children.

Katrina’s brother Sebastein Laurent also accompanied her to the school’s memorial event. Katrina’s mother Suzanne Turquotte built the Mountain View School for the underprivileged children in 2015.

Fans on social media loved Katrina’s compassion and love towards the children of the school. Her ‘proud’ fans on Twitter hailed the actor as ‘beautiful’, ‘compassionate’ and ‘kind hearted’.

One of the fans wrote, “Those kids who danced with Katrina Kaif yesterday will relish those precious moments for their entire life, NOT because Katrina Kaif the SUPERSTAR was with them, but, because Katrina Kaif, the compassionate HUMAN was with them.”

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in the movie Phone Bhoot along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. The actor also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.