scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 08, 2022
Must Read

Katrina Kaif says she has ‘a lot of women in one family’, check out the photo of her sister tribe on Women’s Day

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to wish the women in her family on Women's Day. Check out their photo here.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 8, 2022 2:59:29 pm
katrina kaifKatrina Kaif shared a photo with her sisters on Instagram. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

On International Women’s Day, Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to wish the women of her family on Women’s Day. The photo seems like it features Katrina’s sisters as she also shared ‘#sisters’. She shared in the caption, “a lot of WOMEN in one family 🙂 👯‍♂️ #womensday #sisters.”

Katrina’s sisters were recently in India to attend her wedding with actor Vicky Kaushal. The December wedding in Rajasthan was a close-knit affair, however, Katrina later shared various photos from the celebrations on her Instagram handle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

It was only a few days ago that Katrina announced the release date of Tiger 3, where she stars alongside Salman Khan. Katrina featured in an announcement promo for the film which is being directed by Maneesh Sharma. Tiger 3 is releasing on April 21, 2023. Katrina will resume her role as Zoya, an ISI agent in the spy film.

Also Read |Concerned that Alia Bhatt might become ‘power drunk’, Mahesh Bhatt reveals he went to Amitabh Bachchan for advice

Katrina’s upcoming films include the Sriram Raghavan directorial titled Merry Christmas, where she stars alongside Vijay Sethupathi. She will also be seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi in 2021. The film earned over Rs 190 crore in India, as per Bollywood Hungama.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Katrina tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Vicky Kaushal on December 9 at Fort Barwara in Jodhpur, Rajathan. The two stayed tight-lipped before the wedding and made an announcement after they were married. Since the wedding, the two have frequently posted about each other on Instagram. On Valentine’s Day, Katrina shared for Vicky, “We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year, but u make the difficult moments better and that’s what matters ❤️”.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Rakhi Sawant walk ITA awards red carpet

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 08: Latest News

Advertisement