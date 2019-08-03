Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle to make her Bollywood debut with Aayush Sharma in Kwatha

Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif is all set to make her debut in Bollywood and in her first film she will be starring alongside Aayush Sharma. Titled Kwatha, the film is being directed by Karan Lalit Butani and will be an adventure film based on true incidences of the Indian Army.

Confirming the project Bhutani said, “We are excited to announce Aayush Sharma and Isabelle Kaif as the leads of Kwatha. Kwatha is a village on the border of India and Mynamar. While it is based on true events, the plot is unconventional, which made actors like Aayush and Isabelle perfect for a film like this.”

Producer Aditya Joshi of Cult Entertainment added, “When we first heard Kwatha, we realised it’s a different film which showcases the heart of the Indian army. Their big contribution has been immense and the story is truly reformative”.

Aayush, who made his debut with Loveyatri in 2018, will be seen portraying the role of an army officer and has undergone intensive preparation for the role. Isabelle, on the other hand, has undergone training for four years at the New York based acting school, Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. The makers are yet to divulge details about Kaif’s character.

Both the actors are currently undergoing intensive workshops for the film. They will soon be visiting places in the North-East for more research. Kwatha is set to go on floors in September this year and will release in 2020.